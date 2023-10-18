Cassidy back in the U.S. after visiting Israel amid its conflict with Hamas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is just back from a trip to Israel. He was part of a bipartisan group of senators who were part of a whirlwind trip to the Middle East.

“We visited Tel Aviv, where we met with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and the war cabinet, had conversations throughout the day, and had extended conversations with Benny Gantz,” Cassidy said. “Minister Gantz is a retired Israeli general and a former Minister of Defense. He had run against Netanyahu but then joined in a unity cabinet.”

Cassidy said he saw photos of the carnage perpetrated in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, a group designated a terrorist organization by the US.

“They showed us pictures of a young girl who ... she had been at the concert and she was slumped over with bullet wounds. It was just heartbreaking,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy also met with family members of people taken hostage by Hamas.

“At the end of the day, the most powerful meeting was the family members of those who have been taken hostage,” he said. “When Hamas goes and kills babies, they’re killing babies because their goal is to kill all Jews. It’s not rhetoric, it is their intent.”

But Cassidy said he does not favor sending U.S. troops to join a ground war in Gaza.

“Americans should not be on the ground fighting a battle in Gaza,” he said. “This is a war between the Israelis and Hamas.”

President Joe Biden travels to Israel on Wednesday amid the conflict.

