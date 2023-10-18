Ex-military intelligence officer, others react to Biden’s comments on Gaza hospital attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President Joe Biden spent nearly eight hours in Tel Aviv despite Israel’s war with Hamas and while there Biden bolstered Israel’s statements that it is not responsible for an explosion at a Gaza Hospital this week that killed hundreds and prompted even more Middle East protests.

“I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday and based on what I’ve seen it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gazans immediately blamed Israel for the hospital attack but Israel denied it and released information it says proves the blast was due to a missile fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza which is said to be an ally of Hamas.

Michael Wallace, Ed.D., is a retired military intelligence officer and Program Director for Emergency and Security Studies at Tulane University. “The Israelis have said they have actual phone conversations between Hamas operatives talking about the fact that this was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that was fired from a cemetery close to the hospital and that it fell into the hospital parking lot,” said Wallace.

Further, he said, “Then they also used imagery intelligence, so this is, these are photographs that are taken either from space, from satellites or it could be from planes that fly over the area, it could be drones and things like that and the United States has similar capabilities.”

Lindsay Baach Friedmann is the Anti-Defamation League’s South Central Regional Director.

She reacted to Biden’s trip to Israel.

“We are so grateful for the president and all presidents’ unwavering support of the U.S./Israel relationship,” said Friedmann.

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson tweeted, “While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts, and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday.”

The ADL says it is important that accurate information is disseminated to the public about the tensions between Israel and Gaza and related incidents.

“This incident in particular, both IDF and independent sources have confirmed that this was an errant rocket that was fired by Hamas out of Gaza with aim toward Israel,” said Friedmann. “This is a really important message to show that Hamas, that this isn’t just an attack on Israel and the Israeli people, that Hamas is also willing to put the lives of their own, of Palestinians on the line as well, so this is a war on multiple fronts.”

Wallace said there are other reasons it is believed the rocket came from Gaza.

“The reason why they’re saying it is not an Israeli missile is because they’ve done battle damage assessment which indicates that the crater that this thing caused was not very deep and they believe that since this rocket had just been fired the fuel in the rocket actually caused the fireball that has been released but looking at the actual damage they do not think this was a precision munition that was dropped from an Israeli aircraft,” he said.

Drones are also part of modern warfare.

“Drones are increasingly becoming prevalent on battlefields both as weapons, Hamas actually used drones to take out dart towers and weapons systems in Israel when they first crossed the border and so drones are going to become more and more of an issue, not just in the Middle East, not just in Asia but also here in the United States,” said Wallace.

Friedmann says when there are attacks on Jewish communities abroad, Jewish communities in the U.S. feel vulnerable.

“Just this week alone, we’ve had incidents of graffiti reported to us in the French Quarter.”

She urges people aware of antisemitism to report it to the ADL.

“ADL is at the frontlines of the fight against antisemitism every day and what we encourage our communities to do is to report incidents of antisemitism and hate to our organization which can easily be done on our webpage at adl.org/report,” said Friedmann.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.