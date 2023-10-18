Heart of Louisiana: Houma baskets

BAYOU DULAC, La. (WVUE) - Decades of hurricanes and land loss have broken apart what was once a close-knit community of Houma Indians along Bayou Dulac in southern Terrebonne Parish. But several determined basket weavers are trying to preserve part of their culture.

Janie Luster and her sister-in-law Zoeanna Verret are weaving traditional Houma baskets out of palmetto leaves. Dave McNamara visits to watch the lost art be reborn in the Heart of Louisiana.

