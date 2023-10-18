BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Houma baskets

By Dave McNamara
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT
BAYOU DULAC, La. (WVUE) - Decades of hurricanes and land loss have broken apart what was once a close-knit community of Houma Indians along Bayou Dulac in southern Terrebonne Parish. But several determined basket weavers are trying to preserve part of their culture.

Janie Luster and her sister-in-law Zoeanna Verret are weaving traditional Houma baskets out of palmetto leaves. Dave McNamara visits to watch the lost art be reborn in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

