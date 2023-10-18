BBB Accredited Business
‘The most beautiful shower of the year’ happens this weekend

The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak this Saturday
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Millions will be gazing up at night over the weekend as the next meteor shower peaks Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to NASA, the Orionids are dubbed “the most beautiful {meteor} shower of the year”. They’re known for their brightness and their speed. Each meteor can travel at upwards of 148,000 mph or 41 miles per second. Their speed can leave glowing “trains” in the sky from their debris trail which contributes to their beauty.

The Orionid meteor shower was created from space debris originating from 1P/Halley. It’s visible each year between September and November with the typically peak in the middle of October.

This year the peak happens on the night of Oct 20 into the morning of Oct 21.

The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, is considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year.(NASA)

Viewing Tips

You’ll want a dark sky to see the Orionids. Head out of town and away from city lights. Grab a blanket or a sleeping bag to lay down on the ground with. While on your back, point your feet to the southeast. In less than 30 minutes, your eyes should be adjusted enough to be able to make out thin bands of light from the meteors streaking across the sky.

There should be roughly 23 meteors at max per hour that can be seen with the best view happening at the darkest time of night. That would be between 10 pm and an hour before dawn.

The Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend.(WVUE Fox 8)

The Forecast

The best night to view the meteor shower will be Friday night. That’s when the sky be mostly clear behind a cold front with overnight lows eventually falling to the mid 50s on the North Shore and the lower 60s on the South Shore.

The meteors can also be seen on Saturday night, but the clouds will be increasing across much of southern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and could block the view substantially.

