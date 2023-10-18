BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant October weather continues

Mostly dry with little chance for rain
More cool dry air settles in for the weekend.
More cool dry air settles in for the weekend.(Maxuser | WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions around for Wednesday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with a rise towards the end of the week. We will see a slim chance for a shower with the next cold front that pushes through for the end of the week, but there won’t be much of an impact at less than 20% coverage. Winds will be west on Friday allowing for a spike in high temperatures into the middle 80s. Behind the front north winds will push in more cool dry air. Look for plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures into the weekend.

