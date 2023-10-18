Oakwood Mall reopens after deputies chase stolen car; three suspects arrested

GRETNA, LA (WVUE) - Oakwood Mall is back in operation following a brief closure due to a police chase involving a stolen car.

Jefferson Parish deputies pursued the car to the area near Gretna and Manhattan Boulevards, close to the mall.

The chase ended with two suspects detained and a third fleeing on foot, causing a temporary shutdown of the mall. The third suspect was later apprehended, authorities confirmed.

There were no reported injuries.

