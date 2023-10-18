Possible suspect questioned related to carjacking of D.A. Jason Williams, NOPD source says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police source tells Fox 8 the NOPD is questioning a possible suspect in the armed carjacking of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams. But police provided no official updates Tuesday (Oct. 17) on their investigation of the high-profile crime first reported by Fox 8 and no arrests have been announced.

City leaders agree that Jason Williams and his mother are lucky to be alive after gunmen forced them out of their SUV in the Lower Garden District around 10 p.m. Monday night. The NOPD says the same suspects are believed to have carjacked a 22-year-old woman on nearby Baronne Street about 30 minutes later.

“My mother is real shook up. She’s reliving it,” Williams told Fox 8. “But we’re just thankful that we’re alive and nobody’s hurt.”

Williams said the suspects had automatic guns and that the incident happened very quickly.

But despite the city’s top prosecutor being victimized near his home -- a crime that has drawn national attention -- NOPD interim Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick ducked questions about it at a public anti-crime event Tuesday evening.

Kirkpatrick did not mention the high-profile offense in her remarks at a Night Out Against Crime appearance, for which the NOPD had solicited media coverage. She also did not respond when asked about the incident directly.

“Any comment on D.A. Williams’ carjacking?” a Fox 8 reporter asked.

Kirkpatrick responded, “I have to go where I can hear you.”

“Any comment on D.A. Williams’ carjacking?” the reporter asked again.

Members of the NOPD’s Public Information Office then moved between the reporter and the interim chief, saying Kirkpatrick could not answer questions because she needed to “do her job.” Kirkpatrick moved on to pose for photos and shake hands at the event.

“She’s not going to be able to simply avoid the press or have her comms people serve as bodyguards or simply use distraction techniques. This is a major news story,” said Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins. “Even if she doesn’t know a lot about the investigation, certainly they have some information about it. So, the general public has a right to know that information.”

District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans

New Orleans City Councilman Eugene Green, also appearing at the event, reminded residents that crime can happen to anyone.

“You saw the tragedy this morning with the district attorney who with his 78-year-old mother was still carjacked,” Green said. ‘Those people who are committing those crimes have no place. You will find no comfort in the City of New Orleans, because our priority has got to be to do what we can to make our citizens safer.”

As for these particular violent offenders, Williams said that if arrests are made, his office will recuse itself from the prosecution and the case will be referred to the state Attorney General’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.