Sentence of probation, $5,600 restitution for negligent killer of New Orleans teen draws outrage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sentence imposed on a New Orleans man who admitted to the negligent fatal shooting of a high school freshman earlier this year has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the slain girl’s relatives, according to a family friend.

Kennedi Belton, 15, was shot and killed in January, the first of two Warren Easton High School students to die by gunfire in a short period of time.

Belton was at a friend’s house for a sleepover when Andre Skinner, then 19, attempted to disassemble a gun in the adjoining room without realizing a bullet was in the chamber.

Skinner told NOPD detectives he accidentally fired the gun, sending a bullet through the wall, killing Belton in the adjacent room and injuring her friends.

Court records show that on Sept. 21, Judge Nandi Campbell sentenced Skinner (now 20) to three years of probation and ordered he pay $5,600 in restitution to Belton’s mother.

“That’s an insult,” said Mike Willis, a family friend of Belton’s father and a community advocate. “We just need to think about what we’re looking at right now, in our city right now. It’s in bad shape man.”

Campbell, a former defense attorney and law partner of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, was elected to the Criminal District Court’s Section G bench in November 2020.

Willis said Belton’s family is hurt, frustrated and disheartened by the sentence.

“The young man that took her life -- by a gun -- he’s not serving no time in prison at all,” Willis said. “The family’s outraged. Angry, hurt, bitter, lost for words.”

Skinner had admitted negligence from the onset, pleading guilty in court and avoiding a trial on two counts of negligent injuring and one of negligent homicide.

“The maximum sentence in this is five years on a negligent homicide of this type,” Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said. “All sentencing is up to the judge. And, in this particular case, she made the final decision.”

Campbell declined comment on the sentence. Neither Williams’ office nor Skinner’s attorney responded to requests for comment on the outcome.

