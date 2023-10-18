BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A toddler is dead after deputies say it was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Houma Boulevard.

Deputies say the father of the child was backing up his pickup truck out of a parking space, then as he was driving out, he unknowingly struck the victim.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not suspect impairment, but toxicology results will be taken for analysis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody
Residents in Plaquemines Parish can now resume using tap water for drinking, cooking, and...
Drinking water advisories lifted in Plaquemines Parish amid saltwater mitigation efforts
Slidell Scuttlebutt on fire
Investigators allege Troy A. Williams of New Orleans provided accounting services for the St....
Investigators: Fake CPA defrauded St. John clerk of court for six years, threatened agents