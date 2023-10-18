Toddler fatally run over by father in Metairie parking lot, deputies say

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A toddler is dead after deputies say it was fatally struck by a pickup truck in a parking lot in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Houma Boulevard.

Deputies say the father of the child was backing up his pickup truck out of a parking space, then as he was driving out, he unknowingly struck the victim.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not suspect impairment, but toxicology results will be taken for analysis.

