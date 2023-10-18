Warmer days are ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This nice stretch of fall weather will start to leave us over the coming days as the 80s make a return to the forecast.

It’s another chilly start this morning which will give way to a beautiful afternoon. Plentiful sunshine will warm us nicely through the 70s with most spots touching the upper 70s for highs later today. Winds have gone calm so there won’t be much of a breeze to cool you off in the direct sunlight.

The 80s are set to return to the forecast starting Thursday and they may become the new normal for us through the weekend on into next week. Another frontal passage will occur on Friday but it won’t do much in terms of temperatures. Highs remain in the 80s behind this front but the weather is certainly looking nice for Saturday and Sunday. Low humidity will make the nights cool and afternoons warm.

No big rain chances are coming anytime soon.

