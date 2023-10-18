BBB Accredited Business
Woman arrested on arson count after fire at former Scuttlebutts nightclub

St. Tammany Parish fire crews worked Sunday night (Oct. 15) to extinguish flames at what authorities said was an arson fire at the former Scuttlebutts strip club near Slidell.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A woman was arrested on arson allegations Wednesday (Oct. 18) after St. Tammany Parish detectives said she admitted starting a weekend fire that destroyed part of the former Scuttlebutts strip club on the I-10 Service Road.

Tiffany Bruno, 40, was booked with one count of simple arson, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The STPSO described Bruno as a homeless woman who had been “staying in the Slidell area with a female companion.” The agency said the women had been using the outbuilding of the shuttered pink gentlemen’s club to store belongings.

The agency said Bruno told detectives that, “following a disagreement” with her companion, she attempted to burn the other woman’s clothing and property Sunday night. As a result, the building caught fire.

If charged and convicted of simple arson, Bruno could face up to 15 years in state prison.

