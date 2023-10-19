BBB Accredited Business
Above-normal temps settle in

Highs will be in the 80s for the next week
7 Day Temp Trend
7 Day Temp Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first half of October was all about cool fronts and pleasant weather, the second half looks to flip that script to warmer than normal conditions.

We are set to get back to 80 degrees for your Thursday as a weak front approaches from the north. This front could act to spark a random shower or downpour later this afternoon. For this reason, I’ve included a 20% rain chance in today’s forecast. The bad news, today’s 20% rain chance is the highest shot for getting wet over the next week.

This weekend we’ll be dry but very warm. Behind the front our atmosphere will decrease in humidity which makes the evenings pleasant but the afternoon sunshine will be quite warm. Highs for Friday through Sunday likely top out in the middle to upper 80s around the area.

Little to no chance of rain is showing up in the long range forecast as highs remain in the 80s through the middle of next week.

