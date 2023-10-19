Bad Bunny making tour stop in New Orleans in 2024
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Global recording sensation Bad Bunny is set to embark on his highly-anticipated “Most Wanted Tour” in 2024, featuring an impressive 47 shows across North America.
The tour kicks off on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and will stop at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Bad Bunny, a 3x GRAMMY winner, recently made music history with his album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana.” It became the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify so far in 2023, amassing over 900 million streams. The album’s lead track, “MONACO,” also soared to the #1 spot in 16 countries on Spotify.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb. 21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Delta Center
|Feb. 23
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Feb. 24
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|Feb. 27
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Feb. 28
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Mar. 1
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|Mar. 2
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|Mar. 5
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Mar. 7
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Mar. 9
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Mar. 13
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.Com Arena
|Mar. 14
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.Com Arena
|Mar. 15
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.Com Arena
|Mar. 20
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Mar. 23
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|Mar. 26
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Mar. 28
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Mar. 29
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Mar. 30
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Apr. 4
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Apr. 6
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Apr. 9
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Apr. 11
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|Apr. 12
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|Apr. 13
|New York, NY
|Barclays Center
|Apr. 17
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Apr. 19
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Apr. 20
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|Apr. 22
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Apr. 24
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Apr. 26
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Apr. 27
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Apr. 30
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|May 1
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|May 3
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|May 4
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|May 7
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|May 10
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|May 11
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|May 14
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|May 15
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|May 17
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|May 18
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|May 21
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|May 24
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|May 25
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
|May 26
|Miami, FL
|Kaseya Center
