Bruce: A warming trend is on the way; lower humidity makes it feel nice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have enjoyed a nice stretch of cooler weather. All of that is changing as we speak. Ahead of a weak front, temps will soar into the upper 80s Friday them down to the lower 80s behind the front this weekend. Lower humidity will make it feel more pleasant especially overnight and the morning hours.

Bruce: After a nice stretch of cooler temps, the warm air is making a return. 80s during the day will be the rule. One good thing is lower humidity will stick around as we get into the weekend. It will stay dry. pic.twitter.com/KpbMukxRxq — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 19, 2023

So again, Behind the front, dry air moves in again on a northerly breeze and allow for plenty of sunshine and warmer days with highs in the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows take a bit of a dip into the 50s north and low 60s south. Highs in the 82-84° range

