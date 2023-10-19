BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A warming trend is on the way; lower humidity makes it feel nice

Bruce: Skies stay dry over the next 5-7 days
Bruce: Skies stay dry over the next 5-7 days
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have enjoyed a nice stretch of cooler weather. All of that is changing as we speak. Ahead of a weak front, temps will soar into the upper 80s Friday them down to the lower 80s behind the front this weekend. Lower humidity will make it feel more pleasant especially overnight and the morning hours.

So again, Behind the front, dry air moves in again on a northerly breeze and allow for plenty of sunshine and warmer days with highs in the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows take a bit of a dip into the 50s north and low 60s south. Highs in the 82-84° range

A cold front approaches today bringing a slim chance for a shower with less than 20% coverage...
Nicondra: Fantastic tail gate weather with a cold front pushing through
7 Day Temp Trend
Above-normal temps settle in
