Cellmate accused in incarcerated man’s fentanyl overdose death

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cellmate of a man who died while in custody in Orleans Parish is facing murder charges in connection to his death.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Johnson died of a fentanyl overdose on May 28.

Officials say Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:42 a.m. on May 26, He was taken to a hospital where he died two days later.

Toxicology tests determined Johnson died of a fentanyl overdose.

Investigators were able to identify Johnson’s cellmate, Larron Davis, as the man responsible for providing Johnson with the drugs.

Davis was relocated to a correctional center in Cottonport, La. on May 31, following a conviction on unrelated charges. During his transfer, Davis was found to be in possession of two grams of a powdery substance that eventually tested positive for fentanyl.

On Sept. 12, investigators secured a warrant for Davis on one count of second-degree murder. He will be transferred back to New Orleans to be booked for Johnson’s death.

