BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Community vigil for lives lost in Israel held at Lafayette Square

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lafayette Square was the site of a vigil where dozens gathered to honor lives lost in Israel. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans organized the event, drawing attendees with Israeli flags and signs.

Clergy and elected officials joined the attendees, praying for the hostages’ safe return and peace in the conflict-affected areas. The event also served as a platform for denouncing terrorism and supporting affected civilians in both Israel and Gaza.

Lafayette Square was the site of a vigil where dozens gathered to honor lives lost in Israel....
Lafayette Square was the site of a vigil where dozens gathered to honor lives lost in Israel. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans organized the event, drawing attendees with Israeli flags and signs.(WVUE FOX 8)

“The numbers that get banded about in the press and in the media, and every single one of those people is somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s baby, somebody’s grandmother, and we need to humanize the people who are captive in Gaza and the civilian loss of life,” said Robert French, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.

Security was tight, with a noticeable police presence in Lafayette Square during the vigil.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Larry Hardester is a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran. He was injured fighting in Vietnam. In...
Local Veterans First: Facility dogs bring expertise, joy to VA Hospital patients
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man killed in Gentilly shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say
Community vigil for lives lost in Israel held at Lafayette Square
Community vigil for lives lost in Israel held at Lafayette Square
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children