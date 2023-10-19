Community vigil for lives lost in Israel held at Lafayette Square

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lafayette Square was the site of a vigil where dozens gathered to honor lives lost in Israel. The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans organized the event, drawing attendees with Israeli flags and signs.

Clergy and elected officials joined the attendees, praying for the hostages’ safe return and peace in the conflict-affected areas. The event also served as a platform for denouncing terrorism and supporting affected civilians in both Israel and Gaza.

“The numbers that get banded about in the press and in the media, and every single one of those people is somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s baby, somebody’s grandmother, and we need to humanize the people who are captive in Gaza and the civilian loss of life,” said Robert French, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.

Security was tight, with a noticeable police presence in Lafayette Square during the vigil.

