Council to vote on confirming NOPD Interim Superintendent Kirkpatrick
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Council plans to decide Thursday (Oct. 19) whether to confirm NOPD Interim Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.
Last week, Kirkpatrick answered questions from council-members for more than three hours.
She discussed her plans to tackle recruitment retention, crime-fighting strategies, and the federal court order overseeing the department’s practices.
Kirkpatrick says she will work with Mayor Cantrell and the city council, but will not be micromanaged.
