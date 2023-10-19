Council to vote on confirming NOPD Interim Superintendent Kirkpatrick

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Council plans to decide Thursday (Oct. 19) whether to confirm NOPD Interim Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

Last week, Kirkpatrick answered questions from council-members for more than three hours.

She discussed her plans to tackle recruitment retention, crime-fighting strategies, and the federal court order overseeing the department’s practices.

Kirkpatrick says she will work with Mayor Cantrell and the city council, but will not be micromanaged.

