Council votes to confirm Anne Kirkpatrick as NOPD Chief

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Oct. 19) voted to confirm Anne Kirkpatrick as the New Orleans POlice Department Superintendent.

The council voted 6-1 to confirm Kirkpatrick with Oliver Thomas being the lone “nay” vote.

Last week, Kirkpatrick answered questions from council members for more than three hours.

She discussed her plans to tackle recruitment retention, crime-fighting strategies, and the federal court order overseeing the department’s practices.

Kirkpatrick says she will work with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city council, but will not be micromanaged.

“Chief Kirkpatrick’s experience and knowledge are unmatched, and I have the utmost confidence that she will continue to build off the progress already being made by our department,” Mayor Cantrell said in a statement shortly after the confirmation hearing. “I thank the City Council for embracing true, strong leadership that we found in Superintendent Kirkpatrick to help strengthen our unified public safety command.”

