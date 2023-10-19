BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ever-evolving salt water forecast further delays impacts in Belle Chasse, clears St. Bernard

The latest timeline from the Army Corps of Engineers further delays the saltwater wedge's...
The latest timeline from the Army Corps of Engineers further delays the saltwater wedge's impact in Belle Chasse and Dalcour. Officials now do not anticipate chloride levels to exceed 250 ppm in St. Bernard. (Oct. 18)(USACE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast for the saltwater wedge’s impacts along the Mississippi River has shifted yet again.

The latest update from the Army Corps of Engineers on Wed., Oct. 18, further delays the salt water’s impact at drinking water intakes in Belle Chasse and Dalcour. Officials now predict the chloride levels will not exceed the EPA standard of 250ppm in St. Bernard Parish.

  • Belle Chasse: Previously delayed to Oct. 27, the new projection now places the impact date at Nov. 13.
  • Dalcour: Similarly, Dalcour’s impact forecast has seen a further delay. Originally expected on Nov. 1, the latest forecast is now for Nov. 18.
  • St. Bernard: In a notable change, St. Bernard is no longer anticipated to experience chloride levels exceeding 250 ppm. This marks a significant deviation from the previous forecast of Nov. 8, signaling improved conditions for this location.

On Wednesday, officials in hard-hit Plaquemines Parish lifted drinking water advisories on both the west and east banks, where residents have been battling salty water since early summer. Millions of gallons of fresh water and a reverse osmosis machine have kept chloride levels consistently low enough for people to resume using tap water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.

Work to raise and augment the underwater sill in Alliance, Louisiana was completed last week, which has provided significant relief upriver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Responders put out massive house hire near Pearl River
Responders put out massive house fire near Pearl River
St. Tammany Parish fire crews worked Sunday night (Oct. 15) to extinguish flames at what...
Woman arrested on arson count after fire at former Scuttlebutt Gentlemen’s Club
3 children die in house fire; NOPD investigating homicide 9 p.m.