Haze and heroism as New Orleans faces marsh fires head-on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents express concern over a thick haze and the smell of smoke in several areas like New Orleans East, Chalmette and Jean Lafitte.

Crews in Jefferson Parish are hard at work tackling one of two reported marsh fires, this one at a national park.

Firefighters went to work as kids went class with a thick cloud of smoke filling Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve and looming over the area, spreading quickly to nearby neighborhoods.

“This morning at 6:45, it was across the street right behind the neighbor’s house and then at 7 it had moved over into our yard, and we could not even see to get out of the street. You couldn’t even see right in front of you. It was zero visibility and so we decided to keep our little girl home and that way she’s safe,” Michelle Lightell said.

“I woke up to like smoke, like smelling smoke,” said Trinity Lightell. “I look out the door and could barely see anything.”

Michelle Lightell and her 3rd-grade daughter Trinity walked down the levee Tuesday afternoon and noticed the marsh was on fire.

“But it was going down to just like smoldering. Just smoke but there were a couple of hot spots that had flames,” Michelle Lightell said.

She never thought when they woke up, the haze would surround her home.

“Right away, I turned my air conditioner up higher so that the vents wouldn’t suck it into the house,” Michelle Lightell said.

Lightell disagrees with the district’s decision to have schools in the affected areas.

“Having buses and stuff on the road and from what I heard on the road, a big area right down the road from school was zero visibility,” Michelle Lightell said.

The Director of Fire Services for Jefferson Parish said several departments are assisting National Park Service rangers with both boots on the ground and in the air as they do air drops over the roughly 107 affected acres.

Jefferson Parish had its Emergency Management Unified Command Vehicle parked in the City Park Multipurpose Complex parking lot where they set up shops. They’ve got fire rescue vehicles, police, water tanker trucks, brush trucks, UTV skids, Harvey Volunteer Fire, and Marrero Fire, among others helping out.

“It’s dry. It’s dry as it’s been all season so it’s an under-brush fire. It’s burning under and it started moving toward the north and as it started moving toward the north, we did it with handlines, pumps, and we fought the fire yesterday evening. We had it pretty much contained and then overnight it grew into what we are dealing with today,” said Don Robertson, JP Director of Fire Services

The Lightells are making the most of the situation.

“I drew pictures for the firefighters. Like what they did to help our community,” Trinity Lightell said.

They also brought crews food and drinks after a sleepless night.

“The firefighters were actually in our front yard hooking up to the hydrant and we went out and talked to them... we’ve got to be able to take care of them so they can take care of us,” Michelle Lightell said.

She said the love of Jesus inspired the act of kindness.

Crews continue fighting the fire from above and are getting as much done as possible while there’s still daylight. They plan to return in the morning and re-evaluate.

