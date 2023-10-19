Local Veterans First: Facility dogs bring expertise, joy to VA Hospital patients

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Larry Hardester is a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran. He was injured fighting in Vietnam. In recent years, he suffered multiple strokes.

That is what brought him to the VA’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service Outpatient Therapy Department.

Hardester gets to work with therapists and two unique members of the team.

Dante, a 5-year-old lab, gets excited to help Hardester recover, which includes helping him walk and doing exercises to help him function in his everyday life.

However, Dante does not do all of this on his own. Another furry friend, three-year-old Sarge, is also on the same mission.

These two highly trained, hardworking dogs are part of the VA’s Facility Dog Program.

“The Facility Dog Program began in September of 2021 as an innovative way to continue to provide veterans with high-quality, individualized, evidence-based therapy, and then we increased to two facility dogs and four handlers,” said Neurological Clinical Specialist Natalie Pilie.

Pilie is Dante’s full-time caregiver and handler.

“So, Dante works Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Sarge works Tuesday and Thursday,” Pilie explained. “They can work a max of 4 hours, and then, they get to rest the other hours of the day.”

Ali Gambino is an occupational therapist and is responsible for Sarge.

“Natalie kickstarted the program with Dante,” Gambino said. “Then, when they wanted to grow the program, they essentially asked if someone was willing to long-term foster, be a caregiver, if you will, for another lab, and you’ve seen him work now, it was a no-brainer.”

Dante and Sarge underwent special training with the United States Veterans Service Dogs Association.

“The facility dog training is about two years long, and then our training is 20 hours plus with continuing and ongoing education,” Pilie explained.

“You learn how they learn because then we take that and try to figure out this veteran needs to do this task, what can we use that we already know and then turn it in to something bigger?” Gambino clarified.

“They work with a lot of patients with neurological deficits, strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis,” Pilie explained. “They also work with our chronic pain patients.”

Every one of the pups’ patients forms a special bond with them, like U.S. Navy Veteran and Stroke Survivor Bill Johnson, who comes back every two weeks to spend time with his forever friends.

“When we first seen each other, it was like ‘hello my buddy’ and we’ve been kind of good friends ever since,” Johnson said. “I message her and make sure my buddy is here, and if not, if Sarge is here, then I’ll see Sarge for a little bit.”

“I feel like a proud mom. I get to be part of this thing that is so much bigger than myself, and he gets to come to work with me, and people show up to visit with him. They may not be on a therapist case load, they just stop at the desk and ask is one of the dogs working today,” Gambino said. “It’s just amazing to hear that much buy-in from the veteran community and also the employees here.”

Whether it is helping someone with simple tasks, like picking up their keys or helping a veteran through a difficult recovery, the laughter and joy Dante and Sarge bring to the VA patients and staff is evident.

“It is very rewarding because we are able to reach more veterans through our dogs and be able to improve their quality of life and improve their function, and reach more people throughout the entire VA system,” Pilie said.

The VA plans to expand this program by adding another therapy dog focused on patients with mental health needs. You can also see Dante and Sarge at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. The VA is hosting that next year in New Orleans.

