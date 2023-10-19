BBB Accredited Business
Man killed in Gentilly shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot on the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 18).

NOPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:24 p.m., finding an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

