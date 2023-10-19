Nicondra: Fantastic tail gate weather with a cold front pushing through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our mostly clear sky will take a bit of a turn as we head into later this afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around the 80 degree mark. A few clouds likely a head of our next cold front pushing in late in the day. There’s a slim chance we could get an isolated shower or two with the frontal passage, but any rain will be brief with very low accumulations. That’s our next best chance for a shower for at least a week. Behind the front dry air moves in again on a northerly breeze and allow for plenty of sunshine and warmer days with highs in the middle 80s for Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows take a bit of a dip into the 50s north and low 60s south.

