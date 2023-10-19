BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating reported sexual assault at Abramson Sci Academy

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is currently investigating a reported sexual assault at Abramson Sci Academy involving two students.

The department’s Special Victim Unit handles the case, which sources say involved a male student and a female victim. The NOPD has clarified that school officials are not thought to be involved in the incident.

Abramson Sci Academy, situated in New Orleans East, acknowledged the situation by sending a letter to parents, disclosing an unsettling report of non-consensual sexual contact between two students during an after-school program.

The school’s administration has affirmed its full cooperation with the NOPD’s ongoing investigation. The school has informed parents of the availability of a mental health services team ready to support students in need.

The NOPD says the investigation is still active and ongoing,

