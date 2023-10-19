BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Off-duty firefighter saves family from burning home

An off-duty firefighter ditches dinner to rescue family from an intense Providence, Rhode Island, fire. (Source: WJAR/KAT C./PROVIDENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WJAR staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICH, R.I. (WJAR) – There was an intense fire on Goddard Street in Providence on Sunday night.

“Everybody was screaming. There was a big commotion,” said Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter who was off-duty and drove by with his wife after getting dinner.

“And everybody was saying that there’s kids on the third floor. There’s kids on the third floor,” he said. “I parked and I said to my wife, ‘I’ll be right back.’”

Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter, was off duty and in the right place...
Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter, was off duty and in the right place at the right time.(Source: WJAR/CNN)

Mernick said he dropped everything, including his New York System wiener, a Rhode Island variety of hot dog, to help.

“The officer said, ‘You got to get out of here,’ and I said, ‘I’m a firefighter,’” he said.

Cell phone video shows flames pouring out from the windows of the three-story home with no engine in sight or sound.

Mernick said he ran in with two police officers at his side. They went up two flights of smoke-filled stairs, where they found a mom and two kids.

“There was a child on the bed sleeping, and I grabbed that child up and handed him to the officer. And I looked back and I realized there was another child there on the mat on the floor,” he said.

Eight people in all escaped with their lives, an amazing save.

“Everybody’s accounted for, and that’s when I knew I could have more hot dogs,” Mernick said.

He credits his training for his quick thinking, as well as the love of the job and a potentially life-saving late-night craving.

“I have less time. I have to go faster. I have to be quicker,” Mernick said. “It’s a very difficult job, but it’s the greatest job in the world.”

When asked what he thought when he heard the word “hero” being thrown around, Mernick said, “I think heroes are people that do extraordinary things that they’re not necessarily trained to do. This just happened to be good timing, and everybody’s safe, and I’m grateful for that.”

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready
Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say