BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Photo of horse shopping at ‘favorite store’ goes viral

A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
A horse was spotted inside a store in Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Bobby Scott Inguagiato)(Bobby Scott Inguagiato)
By Brandon Robinson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A Facebook post showing an unusual scene at a store in Kentucky has gone viral.

In the Tuesday post shared by Bobby Inguagiato, a photo of a horse is seen as it roams the aisles at the Hazard Tractor Supply.

According to the post, the animal wanted to pick out its own feed bucket “at his favorite store.”

Store employees apparently said it wasn’t against the store’s rules for the horse to be inside.

People responding to the post comment that the horse is named Reno and is owned by Whitney Bailey.

The officials City of Hazard X account also commented on the photo.

“We love our @tractorsupply,” the comment reads.

The post has thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

The sight of the horse is definitely something you don’t see everyday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
FILE - Laphonza Butler, President of EMILY's List, speaks during an event in Washington,...
Newly appointed California Sen. Laphonza Butler will not seek election to a full term in 2024
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
TIMELINE: Investigation launched into deadly house fire response times
NOPD investigates a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at Abramson Sci Academy between 2...
NOPD investigating reported sexual assault at Abramson Sci Academy