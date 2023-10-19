Report: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will start tonight against the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start tonight against the Saints, pending a pregame workout. That’s according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

The Jacksonville starter is dealing with a knee injury. He’s listed as questionable entering the contest against New Orleans.

The Saints are dealing with their own injury issues. Starting tackles James Hurst and Ryan Ramczyk will not suit up for the Black and Gold.

A possible starting five on the offensive line for the Saints: LT Andrus Peat, LG Max Garcia, C Erik McCoy, RG Cesar Ruiz, and RT Cam Erving.

The Saints are currently a 2.5-point favorite over the Jaguars.

