Responders put out massive house fire near Pearl River

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PEAR RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Multiple fire units responded to a home fully engulfed in flames Wednesday (Oct. 18) night near Pear River.

Responders say all occupants in the home on Highway 41 near Allen Crawford Road in the Hickory area got out safely.

The scene was cleared around 1:15 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 19) morning.

