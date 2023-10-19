St. Andrew’s teacher’s assistant arrested on child porn charges; school and parents react

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New court documents show investigators looked into a teacher’s assistant at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, in New Orleans, for two months before her arrest on child porn charges.

Dawn Barriere faces seven counts of possessing child porn.

Parents of children at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cottage say they’re disgusted to hear about the arrest of a teacher’s assistant on child pornography charges.

“It’s certainly shocking, certainly shocking, it’s a terrible thing to happen and we all feel a little bit wounded from it,” parent Peter Enersen said.

New court documents show 23-year-old Dawn Barriere was arrested on Oct. 11. The documents say on Aug. 18, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime unit received a cyber tip about child pornography.

Investigators say Barriere had child porn but stress no children at St. Andrew’s were involved in the child pornography images she accessed.

The documents do say that Barriere had hundreds of photos and videos at what appears to be St. Andrew’s.

Investigators say the images at the school are not pornographic in nature. But in the videos, she can be heard saying the children’s names and telling the children to look at “Miss Dawn” as she films. There are also selfies of her holding the children and one of a little boy sleeping on her chest. There’s also a selfie of her with pacifiers in her mouth.

The school met with parents Wednesday morning (Oct. 18), where detectives answered questions.

“I hope the NOPD is handling it like they should and I think our school, nobody is used to handling information like that so they did what they could,” parent Nicole Rittiner said.

Enersen adds, “I think at this point, that’s really what we’re looking for, is to be comforted and to kind of know that we’re moving forward in a positive direction as far as the safety of the kids.” The head of the school says they’re working with investigators and that the safety of the students is their top priority.

A public defender is representing Barriere. At a court appearance last week, her bond was set at $70,000. She’s due back in court again in December.

