BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TIMELINE: Investigation launched into deadly house fire response times

By Andrés Fuentes and David Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children.

According to Karl Fasold, interim executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which handles 911 calls and dispatch, the mother first called 911 at 11:54 p.m., asking for immediate help while she was on her way home from work. She said her ex-husband, later identified as Joseph Washington, was threatening to burn her house down with their three young children inside.

Fasold says the call taker wrote up a report for the highest type of call, but there were no NOPD units immediately available. It would be 26 minutes before police showed up.

“There were no units in a clear status that you could simply dispatch someone for the call,” Fasold said. “In an ideal world, we would have enough field units to send someone out immediately. You and I both know we don’t live in an ideal world now.”

“There were no units available, therefore no one was assigned to it. If there had been a unit available that was on the other side of the seventh district, who knows? Our policy is, if there is a unit available for a CODE 2 call, they will be assigned.”

Time Event
11:54 p.m. Mother calls 911 to report ex-husband threatening to burn down house with children inside
12:08 a.m. Neighbor calls to report house engulfed in flames
12:09 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department units dispatched
12:11 a.m. Additional call reporting fire
12:13 a.m. Additional call advising children trapped in home
12:14 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department arrives on scene
12:15 a.m. New Orleans Police Department units dispatched
12:16 a.m. NOFD requests EMS
12:18 a.m. EMS dispatched
12:19 a.m. Two children pulled from home by firefighters
12:20 a.m. New Orleans Police Department arrives on scene
12:29 a.m. New Orleans EMS arrives on scene
12:32 a.m. EMS begins life-saving measures on two children
12:40 a.m. Fire under control
12:48 a.m. First broadcast of suspect description
12:57 a.m. Two children taken to hospital

RELATED STORIES

History of domestic abuse by father accused of setting house fire that killed his children

Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children

NOPD Interim Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the investigation was opened due to the severity of the crime.

“These officers will be given a clear understanding. I expect enforcement - very strong enforcement and intervention,” Kirkpatrick said.

Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second-degree murder
Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second-degree murder

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

NOPD investigates a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at Abramson Sci Academy between 2...
NOPD investigating reported sexual assault at Abramson Sci Academy
NOPD investigates a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at Abramson Sci Academy between 2...
NOPD investigates a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at Abramson Sci Academy between 2 students
Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second-degree murder
Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second degree murder
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Cellmate accused in incarcerated man’s fentanyl overdose death