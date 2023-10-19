TIMELINE: Investigation launched into deadly house fire response times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children.

According to Karl Fasold, interim executive director of the Orleans Parish Communications District, which handles 911 calls and dispatch, the mother first called 911 at 11:54 p.m., asking for immediate help while she was on her way home from work. She said her ex-husband, later identified as Joseph Washington, was threatening to burn her house down with their three young children inside.

Fasold says the call taker wrote up a report for the highest type of call, but there were no NOPD units immediately available. It would be 26 minutes before police showed up.

“There were no units in a clear status that you could simply dispatch someone for the call,” Fasold said. “In an ideal world, we would have enough field units to send someone out immediately. You and I both know we don’t live in an ideal world now.”

“There were no units available, therefore no one was assigned to it. If there had been a unit available that was on the other side of the seventh district, who knows? Our policy is, if there is a unit available for a CODE 2 call, they will be assigned.”

Time Event 11:54 p.m. Mother calls 911 to report ex-husband threatening to burn down house with children inside 12:08 a.m. Neighbor calls to report house engulfed in flames 12:09 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department units dispatched 12:11 a.m. Additional call reporting fire 12:13 a.m. Additional call advising children trapped in home 12:14 a.m. New Orleans Fire Department arrives on scene 12:15 a.m. New Orleans Police Department units dispatched 12:16 a.m. NOFD requests EMS 12:18 a.m. EMS dispatched 12:19 a.m. Two children pulled from home by firefighters 12:20 a.m. New Orleans Police Department arrives on scene 12:29 a.m. New Orleans EMS arrives on scene 12:32 a.m. EMS begins life-saving measures on two children 12:40 a.m. Fire under control 12:48 a.m. First broadcast of suspect description 12:57 a.m. Two children taken to hospital

RELATED STORIES

History of domestic abuse by father accused of setting house fire that killed his children

Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children

NOPD Interim Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says the investigation was opened due to the severity of the crime.

“These officers will be given a clear understanding. I expect enforcement - very strong enforcement and intervention,” Kirkpatrick said.

Three children killed in house fire' father charged with second-degree murder

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.