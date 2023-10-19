Two injured in Florida area shooting, NOPD says
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting on the 3100 block of North Miro Avenue that injured two people.
Police say two victims suffered gunshot wounds; one was taken to the hospital by EMS, and the other by private means.
The incident was reported at around 5:24 p.m., and no additional information is available at this time.
