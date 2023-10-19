Woman arrested on arson count after fire at former Scuttlebutt Gentlemen’s Club

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A woman was arrested on arson allegations Wednesday (Oct. 18) after St. Tammany Parish detectives said she admitted starting a weekend fire that destroyed part of the former Scuttlebutt strip club on the I-10 Service Road.

Tiffany Bruno, 40, was booked with one count of simple arson, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The STPSO described Bruno as a homeless woman who had been “staying in the Slidell area with a female companion.” The agency said the women had been using the outbuilding of the shuttered pink gentlemen’s club to store belongings.

The agency said Bruno told detectives that, “following a disagreement” with her companion, she attempted to burn the other woman’s clothing and property Sunday night. As a result, the building caught fire.

If charged and convicted of simple arson, Bruno could face up to 15 years in state prison.

