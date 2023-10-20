BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

16-year-old girl struck by vehicle while walking to school in Kenner has died

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old female who was struck by a vehicle while she was walking to school on Tuesday, Oct. 10, has died.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vintage Drive and Chateau Pontet-Canet, according to Kenner police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and airlifted to Children’s Hospital where she remained in critical condition until she died from her injuries on Thurs, Oct. 19.

The coroner’s office identified the girl as Rahma Cheema.

The vehicle was traveling in the eastbound direction on Vintage Drive when the teen was struck in the street. A spokesperson for Kenner police says no charges will be filed. The driver’s speed was reportedly below the speed limit and her phone activity showed she was not on the phone at the time of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

generic graphic
NOPD investigating St. Roch homicide
NOPD investigating homicide in St. Roch
Trevor Lawrence shook off a knee injury to play against the Saints on Thursday night. (AP)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Jaguars
Nonprofit and locals team up to gift LA veterans with tickets to the Saints game.
Operation Warrior Wishes welcomes nation’s heroes to Who Dat Nation