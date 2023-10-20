After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take one: The ending they deserved

It’s hard to still process it all. Thursday night against Jacksonville felt more like a three act play.

The first act was It opened with disaster, arguably the Saints’ worst stretch of the season.

Then in the second, it turned to a miraculous comeback where they rallied from 15-down in the fourth to tie the score.

But act three ended with heartbreak just six yards away from the game-tying or possibly go-ahead score.

Despite the drama, the ending with a failed scoring opportunity in the red zone is the one this team deserved. The Saints simply didn’t do enough good things to win. The jaguars coached better and played better. That’s why they’re 5-2 and won their fourth straight game.

The Saints dropped their fourth loss in five weeks and fell to 3-4.

Take Two: A tale of two Carrs

Derek Carr was awful for 2.5 quarters Thursday. He was hesitant and inaccurate. He missed big plays and was too quick to the check down. His low point came in the third quarter when he sailed a throw to Rashid Shaheed over the middle that was tipped, picked and brought back for a touchdown to make it, 24-9.

At that point, a switch at the position wouldn’t have felt out of the question.

Then on their next drive, the Saints went no huddle, and Carr looked like a new man. He suddenly shifted into rhythm, and the offense moved the ball at will. He hit seven straight passes to set the Saints up for their first touchdown. Two drives later he went 3/3 and connected on a beauty to Michael Thomas in the end zone. Then, he hit Alvin Kamara for the two-point conversion to tie the game up at, 24.

On the game’s final drive, Carr connected on five of his first six passes to get them to the 10-yard line. But his final four throws fell incomplete in the end zone, and he couldn’t add another fourth quarter to résumé.

It’s been difficult to get a true read on Carr through seven games. He, like most of the team, has been inconsistent. But given how well he played in no-huddle, it’s fair to wonder if they incorporate more of that into the offense.

Take Three: Misleading stat sheet

The Saints ran 87 plays to the Jaguars 56. That’s a 31-play advantage. They held a 12:20 edge in time of possession . The Saints out-gained the Jaguars, had less penalties and won the turnover battle.

Still, at no point did it ever feel like they were in control. The Saints never led in the game for the second week in a row and clearly were not the better team.

Take Four: Defense opens and closes with Jags touchdowns

Jacksonville took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in ten plays with ease to open the game, 7-0.

On their final offensive possession, it took Trevor Lawrence two plays to find Christian Kirk over the middle. Then, Kirk outran everyone to the end zone to score what turned out to be the game-winning points.

In between those two drives, the defense played well. They only allowed two third down conversions all game, forced a fumble and a turnover on downs.

Still, they didn’t have their best all game, and it once again showed how this team can’t overcome even above average defensive play. With the way the Saints are built, that side of the ball has to be elite.

Take Five: Other Observations

Where have you gone, Saints pass rush? It’s disappeared recently, and it’s frankly flown under the radar in this losing skid the Saints are on.

The boo birds were out early and often in the Superdome Thursday night. This fan base is frustrated.

The Jags final touchdown was set up by a 39-yard shank of a punt by Lou Hedley.

Trevor Lawrence showed absolutely no limitations in his play with his knee injury.

For those searching for an answer on the lack of Jimmy Graham usage in the red zone, I don’t have one. But what I do know is that there’s really no point in having him on the roster if he’s not utilized in those opportunities especially deep inside the ten.

Blake Grupe opened with a missed field goal but made his final three attempts. He made everyone nervous when he doinked in the extra point that made the score, 24-16.

Carl Granderson has become one of the team’s most dependable players.

Needless to say, Foster Moreau has to make that catch. He just has to. He knows that.

It would have been interesting to see what the Saints would have done had they scored at the end. The players were exhausted and may not have been able to do overtime.

At 3-4, this team looks to destined to hover around .500 all year until proven otherwise.

