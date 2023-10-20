Airshow returns to Hammond Northshore Regional Airport
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Airplanes are taking to the skies in Hammond over the weekend as the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow makes its return.
Organizers announced this year’s airshow is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, located at 600 N. Airport Road in Hammond.
The two-day event features performances from top-rated international talent, food and marketplace vendors, and a kids zone where children of all ages can enjoy robotics, bouncy inflatables, hands-on activities, the Kid Zone Train, and much more.
Airshow Schedule
The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow has released its schedule for the event. According to organizers, the same airshow is flown on both Saturday and Sunday; however, specific times may vary.
|SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023
|8 AM
|GATES OPEN
|9 AM
|KIDS ZONE OPENS
|11 AM
|AIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
|11:15 AM
|GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|11:40 AM
|GHOSTWRITER
|12:08 PM
|GREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
|12:18 PM
|SPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
|12:25 PM
|THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
|12:40 PM
|L-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
|12:45 PM
|DUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
|1 PM
|SKIP STEWART
|1:10 PM
|HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
|1:20 PM
|SKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
|1:30 PM
|ALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
|1:50 PM
|GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|2:30 PM
|KEVIN COLEMAN
|2:40 PM
|THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
|2:55 PM
|AEROSHELL TEAM
|3:10 PM
|RANDY BALL
|3:25 PM
|SKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
|3:45 PM
|KEVIN COLEMAN
|3:50 PM
|KEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
|4 PM
|A-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
|6 PM
|GATES CLOSE
|SUNDAY, OCTOBER
|8 AM
|GATES OPEN
|9 AM
|KIDS ZONE OPENS
|11 AM
|AIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
|11:15 AM
|GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|11:40 AM
|F-15 EAGLE FLY-BY
|11:55 AM
|GHOSTWRITER
|12:08 PM
|GREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
|12:18 PM
|SPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
|12:25 PM
|THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
|12:40 PM
|L-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
|12:45 PM
|DUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
|1 PM
|SKIP STEWART
|1:10 PM
|HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
|1:20 PM
|SKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
|1:30 PM
|ALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
|1:50 PM
|GOLDEN KNIGHTS
|2:30 PM
|KEVIN COLEMAN
|2:40 PM
|THIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
|2:55 PM
|AEROSHELL TEAM
|3:10 PM
|RANDY BALL
|3:25 PM
|SKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
|3:50 PM
|KEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRICK
|4 PM
|A-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
|6 PM
|GATES CLOSE
Visit the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow website for ticket prices, parking information, and other details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.