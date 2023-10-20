BBB Accredited Business
Airshow returns to Hammond Northshore Regional Airport

Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Airplanes are taking to the skies in Hammond over the weekend as the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow makes its return.

Organizers announced this year’s airshow is happening from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, and Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport, located at 600 N. Airport Road in Hammond.

The two-day event features performances from top-rated international talent, food and marketplace vendors, and a kids zone where children of all ages can enjoy robotics, bouncy inflatables, hands-on activities, the Kid Zone Train, and much more.

Map of Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow
Map of Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow(Source: Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow)

Airshow Schedule

The Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow has released its schedule for the event. According to organizers, the same airshow is flown on both Saturday and Sunday; however, specific times may vary.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023
8 AMGATES OPEN
9 AMKIDS ZONE OPENS
11 AMAIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
11:15 AMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
11:40 AMGHOSTWRITER
12:08 PMGREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
12:18 PMSPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
12:25 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
12:40 PML-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
12:45 PMDUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
1 PMSKIP STEWART
1:10 PMHOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:20 PMSKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:30 PMALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
1:50 PMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
2:30 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
2:40 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
2:55 PMAEROSHELL TEAM
3:10 PMRANDY BALL
3:25 PMSKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
3:45 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
3:50 PMKEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
4 PMA-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
6 PMGATES CLOSE
SUNDAY, OCTOBER
8 AMGATES OPEN
9 AMKIDS ZONE OPENS
11 AMAIRSHOW INTRODUCTION
11:15 AMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
11:40 AMF-15 EAGLE FLY-BY
11:55 AMGHOSTWRITER
12:08 PMGREG KOONTZ EXTREME DECATHLON
12:18 PMSPECIAL GUEST FLY-BY
12:25 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
12:40 PML-39 ALBATROS FLY-BY
12:45 PMDUELING P-51 MUSTANGS
1 PMSKIP STEWART
1:10 PMHOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:20 PMSKIP STEWART & HOMEWRECKER JET TRUCK
1:30 PMALABAMA BOYS COMEDY ACT
1:50 PMGOLDEN KNIGHTS
2:30 PMKEVIN COLEMAN
2:40 PMTHIRD STRIKE WINGWALKING
2:55 PMAEROSHELL TEAM
3:10 PMRANDY BALL
3:25 PMSKIP STEWART & CODY ELKINS
3:50 PMKEVIN COLEMAN & HOMEWRECKER JET TRICK
4 PMA-10 WARTHOG & HERITAGE FLIGHT
6 PMGATES CLOSE

Visit the Hammond Northshore Regional Airshow website for ticket prices, parking information, and other details.

