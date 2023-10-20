Bruce: A nice and dry weekend ahead with warm temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with dry skies and warmer temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80s and lows 59-63° north and mid 60s south. Lots of outdoor activities going on and we can expect perfect weather for all the football, fall fests and outdoor activities set across the region.

Bruce: Your surface map here shows dry skies Saturday into mid next week. Expect more clouds Sunday but still no rain. It will be warner with highs 83-86° and lows in the 59-63° north and -63-66° south. pic.twitter.com/C7tejsH0CJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 20, 2023

Look for clear sky in the evening, sunny afternoons, Saturday will feature lots of sun and a few passing clouds. Sunday we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, but it will still be a very pleasant day. High temperatures will moderate back down into the low 80s for the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet in our part of the world.

