City Council paused to remember 3 kids who died in a house fire; heard from domestic abuse victims’ advocates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The deaths of three young children in a house on America Street were on the minds of New Orleans City Council members as they met on Thursday (Oct. 19).

At the request of Councilman Oliver Thomas, the council and the audience observed a moment of silence. “Take a moment especially with the packed hall, so we could kind of feel their spirits and feel that family and send positive energy to that family. I believe in prayer, and I believe in positive energy. Hopefully, it will make a difference if we could bow our heads for a minute, please,” said Thomas.

The New Orleans Police Department has opened a Public Integrity Bureau investigation into police response to a house fire that resulted in the deaths of three children. (GoFundMe)

Following the pause, the council recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month with some advocates, survivors, and some on the council wearing purple in honor of victims.

Adrienna Winfrey owns Arin’s Nesting Place.

“My name of my business is Arin’s Nesting Place because Arin is the name of a child that I lost during the process of domestic violence,” she told the council.

She spoke of severe abuse.

“I went from yelling with my husband to him dragging me on the carpet with my face being fried like chicken and I had nothing left but skin and bone,” said Winfrey.

Advocates say one death is too many.

“In New Orleans, there were a total of 10 domestic abuse fatalities that occurred in 2020, that was increased by 50% from 2019,” said Hope Levins who is part of the New Orleans Health Department.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno spoke passionately about the domestic abuse problem and the deaths of the three children.

“And unfortunately, you have now three more victims to add to your list,” said Moreno.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno leads the city’s health department.

“Those of us who are working in this space are doing everything possible and we will not rest until the highest goal of our criminal legal system, of our social service system and our city is to never have a tragedy like we did before,” said Avegno.

The mother of the three children killed in this week’s house fire that their father, Joseph Washington, allegedly set, Sr., filed and received a protective or restraining order against Washington in September 2018, according to court documents obtained by FOX 8.

On the court form, she wrote about going to the house to pick up her son and help Joseph Washington with his paperwork for a doctor’s appointment but said Washington then told her he did not have an appointment, saying “I just wanted to get you over to the house.”

Further, she wrote that he choked and dragged her and told her, “Who should I kill first, you or the kids?”

She managed to escape and called the police.

During the council meeting Moreno also expressed displeasure at how domestic violence victims fare in New Orleans. “So often it still seems like domestic violence is not seriously and when a victim says, I need help, it means they need help and they need right now,” she said.

And in airing their frustrations, some councilmembers took aim at New Orleans courts and what they say is not happening enough.

Council President J.P. Morrell said, “There is no priority by law enforcement and the judges to have the damn hearings, those save lives because you advocates know separating people, taking away their guns saves lives, making somebody sit in a jail for two or three days so we can make sure they’re not going to kill their wife and children saves lives and all we hear every quarter is excuses why they can’t do it.”

The New Orleans Family Justice Center which also had representatives at the meeting provides a slew of services including a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter and transitional housing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

