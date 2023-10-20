Firefighters across Jefferson Parish unite to douse flames in the Jean Lafitte National Park

JEAN LAFITTE, LA (WVUE) - Firefighters across Jefferson Parish are trying to extinguish the flames in Jean Lafitte National Park.

The thick smoke from the fire forced Leo Kerner Elementary School to close on Thursday. That school sits yards away from the burning marsh.

Erica Ranson’s two young children attend Leo Kerner. Ranson said the smoke caused her to keep her children at home on Wednesday.

My kids already have congestion and cough,” Ranson said. “I was not having them sitting at school all day breathing that smoke in.

Jefferson Parish Fire Services Director Don Robertson says he does not know how these flames started but is working to eliminate them.

“We address it daily with briefing in the morning,” Robertson said. “We are in the command center all day and then we do a briefing at night for the next day’s activities.”

Firefighters from Marrero and Harvey have come to Jean Lafitte to help fight the fire. Helicopters collect water from the intercoastal waterway and drop it on hot spots.

Robertson said it is a trial-and-error situation here in Jean Lafitte and that there is no timeline for when the fires will be extinguished, but he says fire departments are doing their best to ensure the matter is taken care of.

“I am not going to say soon because of the weather conditions, underbrush burning and everything,” he said. “We have a plan to contain so when we contain that means it is not going to go anywhere then we start looking at extinguishment.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.