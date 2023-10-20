BBB Accredited Business
Hurricane Tammy develops in the Atlantic

Tammy is now the 7th hurricane of the Atlantic season
Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Tammy has now developed in the Atlantic marking the 7th hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

As of Friday morning, Tammy is located 165 miles east southeast of Martinique and is moving to the west northwest at 7 mph with 75 mph winds.

Heavy rain and hurricane force winds are expected to impact the Leeward and northern Windward islands later Friday and into Saturday morning.

Hurricane Tammy
Hurricane Tammy(WVUE Fox 8)

Tammy marks the 67th hurricane to form in the Atlantic since 2016. The last 8 years, between 2016 and 2023, are currently in 2nd place for hurricanes generated during 8 consecutive years since the satellite era (since 1966). It trails behind 1998-2000 when 70 hurricanes formed.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until November 30, 2024.

