JPSO seeks public help in Marrero Walmart fire case

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has requested public assistance in identifying a man linked to a recent fire at the Walmart at 4810 Lapalco Boulevard.

On Oct. 17, just before 11 p.m., surveillance footage captured the man in the store’s sporting goods section moments before a fire broke out. The store’s sprinkler system extinguished the flames. The individual then fled the scene on a dark-colored bicycle.

Authorities have released images of the suspect and the fire’s origin.

They urge anyone with information to contact the JPSO Arson Section at (504) 354-5300 or Crimestoppers.

