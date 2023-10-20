Nicondra: Beautiful conditions on tap for a busy weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beautiful conditions around as we head into a busy weekend ahead. Lots of outdoor activities in play and we can expect perfect weather for all the football, fall fests and outdoor activities set across the region. Look for clear sky in the evening, sunny afternoons, warm temperatures during the day and just a little chill late in the evening. Expect highs in the middle 80s each day with overnight lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Sunday we’ll see a bit more cloud cover, but it will still be a very pleasant day. High temperatures will moderate back down into the low 80s for the middle of next week.

