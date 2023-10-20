BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating St. Roch homicide

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the St. Roch neighborhood Thursday (Oct. 20) night.

Police say they received the call around 10:45 p.m. regarding the shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez.

Police say the victim was brought to a hospital by EMS where they later died.

