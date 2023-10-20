41 arrested in ‘Operation Big Easy,’ targeting 7 high-crime neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least 71 guns linked to crimes are now off the streets after “Operation Big Easy.”

Local, state, and federal agencies teamed up for the crime-fighting effort. The ATF said this task force teamed up to share resources and intel to investigate people who have “terrorized New Orleans.” Forty-one people are facing firearms trafficking, narcotics, and other charges after the operation focused on seven high-crime neighborhoods. Officials say another 12 are still at-large.

The neighborhoods were selected after studying gun crime violence data. The task force then identified illegal firearms sellers. The firearms seized or purchased included stolen guns, guns with serial numbers etched out and some were already loaded. Investigators say several of the firearms are connected to violent crime in the city. Undercover law enforcement also purchased drugs from several suspects. 30 people will face federal charges and 11 will be prosecuted by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. Law enforcement also identified several people using storefronts to conduct illegal business.

“This operation was really like a checkmate with one single move. We are removing kings, knights, and bishops all at one time. The results of this multiagency operation will have an immediate and profound impact on the fight against organized criminal activity in this city. We cannot make the change in our community one arrest at a time, one prosecution at a time. We endeavor to strategically use our resources and tools in large-scale operations,” Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams said.

“These initiatives are done in a very focused, surgical manner so we can have the most impact and the least disruption to the community as we’re running these investigations,” Joshua Jackson, a special agent with the ATF said.

In August, an ATF agent was injured during this operation when a suspect allegedly attempted to rob him in Algiers. The agent fell three stories and is still recovering.

