Operation Warrior Wishes welcomes nation’s heroes to Who Dat Nation

By Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Louisiana veterans participated in Sparky & Tuna’s tailgate Thursday before attending the Saints versus Jaguars game with some gifted tickets.

New Orleans locals hooked up ‘Operation Warrior Wishes’ with six free tickets to give to service members and their families as a small thank you for their sacrifice.

The nonprofit has helped gift nearly 10,000 tickets to games nationwide since 2012.

