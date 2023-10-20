BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints lose a heartbreaker to the Jaguars, 31-24

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in action against the Jaguars. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in action against the Jaguars. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Photo/Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints stormed back to tie their contest with Jacksonville after trailing, 24-9. Tied at 24 all, the Jaguars offense answered with a Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk, 44-yard touchdown.

That was enough for a Jacksonville victory, 31-24, after a failed fourth down conversion on an incomplete pass from Derek Carr.

The Jaguars offense shredded up the Saints in the first half courtesy of Jennings, LA. native, Travis Etienne, Jr. He found the end zone on runs from 2 and 17 yards out. Jacksonville staked themselves to a, 17-6, advantage at the break.

But after a Carr pick-six, the Saints manufactured two touchdown drives in the second half. Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown, and a Carr to Michael Thomas 17-yard touchdown.

The Saints visit Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams, at left in red shirt, speaks with NOPD...
District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans
Jeff Landry wins the governor's race
Republican Jeff Landry wins the Louisiana governor’s race, reclaims office for GOP
Ira Latham, a father of four Higley Unified School District students, spins around to show the...
Dad strips down at school board meeting to make ‘clear argument’ about dress code
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is nursing a knee injury. (AP Photo/Gary...
Report: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will start tonight against the Saints
Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) pulls in a touchdown pass against Texans cornerback...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to Texans
New Orleans Saints are 3-3 on the season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Saints are still favorites to win the NFC South
Sean Fazende recaps a sloppy Saints in Houston