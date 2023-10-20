We’re heating up ahead of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cool fall air has moved out which means a hotter weekend is ahead.

Highs today will heat to the mid 80s under bright sunshine. The dew points will drop through the day which means the afternoon won’t be all that muggy. With the drier conditions come cooler overnight lows in the 50s along the north shore and the 60s in the south.

Tonight will be a great night to see the Orionid meteor shower. Head out of town away from light pollution to get a chance at seeing up to 23 meteors per hour. The skies will be clear for a great view.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday behind a dry cold front. Since the front is only really bringing drier air, we’ll still heat to the mid 80s with low humidity. High clouds will build throughout the day.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with highs returning to the lower 80s. We stay dry into the first part of next week with highs remaining above average and in the lower 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.