Anti-domestic abuse agencies say resources are available for victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The deaths of three young kids in a house fire authorities allege was intentionally started by their father has highlighted the problem of domestic abuse.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

And people who work with local domestic abuse victims say help is available.

Trashanda Grayes, Ph.D., is the executive director of the New Orleans Family Justice Center.

“First of all, we have a 24-hour hotline so anybody who is needing services they can reach out to our 24-hotline, I’ll say the number it’s (504) 866-9554,” said Grayes. “We do have an emergency shelter as well as well as two transitional housing annexes.”

Darlene Santana, M.B.A., is executive director of Metro Centers for Community Advocacy.

“They don’t have to suffer this alone, domestic violence is a community issue, it’s not a woman’s issue. So we have a whole array of services that we like to call wraparound services, from the initial call,” said Santana.

She said Metro also has an around-the-clock crisis hotline. The local number is (504) 837-5400 and the toll-free number is 1-888-411-1333.

“We have rapid rehousing for clients for Metro. We don’t have the transitional [housing] anymore but we do rapid rehousing,” said Santana. Rapid rehousing is for survivors that become clients of Metro where we have grant funding to help with the deposit and rent, so it’s to prevent them from becoming homeless where they can leave the shelter and go to their own place.”

Grayes says NOFJC has programs for kids, as well.

“We have a playland downstairs, we have a Hope Clinic where people can come in and see a general practitioner or receive forensic exams. We offer civil legal services, advocacy services, case management, medical, we have a housing program. We have education and employment,” she said.

Some victims feel their circumstances and do not have a place to shelter.

“Sometimes they’re running in the middle of the night, don’t have time to pack a bag, right? So, we have the clothes, food. We can help with transportation if we don’t have a way to get here,” said Santana.

And from the Family Justice Center’s vantage point, the abuse is becoming more severe. “What I can say is that the severity of the crimes has increased. So, not to diminish domestic violence, but in the past maybe we’ve seen a slap or a punch, now we’re seeing much more harsh crimes than that. People are being strangled and if you’re being strangled then sad to say but the next thing is you’re probably going to be murdered,” says Grayes.

However, neither organization requires victims to call the police to report their abuse.

“We don’t require a police report because someone may not be ready to involve the police at this time, so we help survivors where they are with no judgment, we’re trauma-informed and we don’t judge,” says Grayes.

She said NOFJC also offers other services.

“And we also offer holistic healing activities, in which someone comes in and does massages, Rake, there’s drum therapy, there’s acupuncture, there’s a self-defense class, so that helps people get the trauma out,” said Grayes.

And Santana said domestic abuse victims should never feel ashamed.

“It’s not their fault, it’s not anything that they caused or they did, it happens, it’s a power and control issue that the abuser has over the victim, so they should not be ashamed to reach out for help and again the services are confidential,” she said.

Both agencies say more resources are needed to help domestic abuse victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.