Community unites in vigil after tragic fire claims three children; father faces charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of residents joined a vigil on America Street, where a recent house fire, allegedly set by the father, resulted in the death of three children.

The community and city leaders participated in a balloon release at the site, now an active crime scene with upcoming demolition plans.

“We’re here. We love them. We’re praying for them. Couldn’t even imagine losing one, let alone three,” said Delores Trotter/America Street Reunion Committee.

The children’s mother expressed gratitude for community support and stated her children were in heaven. Despite the tragedy, she maintained that the father, Joseph Washington, hadn’t won.

Washington is currently in custody, facing three first-degree murder charges. His background includes prior domestic violence incidents and an existing temporary restraining order. Further information disclosed that the mother had initiated divorce proceedings.

“It was heartbreaking. I thought about it; I’m still thinking about it. It is really heartbreaking. I have seven grandkids, so I can just imagine if someone was to hurt or harm them, the pain that you go through with something like that. My heart goes out to the family, and I want to send my condolences to the whole family,” said Terese Jacobs.

At the vigil, the mother shared her love for her children and affirmed her faith, promising to uphold it in the face of this tragedy.

The event concluded with community members and city officials emphasizing the need for ongoing support and resources for domestic violence victims.

“We’re going to do what we can to help this family. I have personal numbers. We’re going to stay in contact, and go through all the resources we can within my power, our city’s power, to make life a little easier,” said Lennie Silvester/America Street Reunion Committee.

