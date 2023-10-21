BBB Accredited Business
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle

The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street near Electric Depot.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman and WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash that involved a BRPD unit and multiple other vehicles late Friday night, October 20.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Government Street and South Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

Police said one person, Caleb James Chappetta, 38, was killed.

The crash occurred as two uniformed BRPD officers were responding to an officer in need of assistance call on South 16th Street and Government Street, according to authorities. They added that there was a report of individuals carrying weapons. Police said that two officers tried to contact the individuals, and gunfire then broke out. An unknown number of people were shooting at officers, according to authorities.

According to police, no officers were injured in the gunfire. Police said the individuals who were shooting at the officers took off from the scene, so it’s unclear whether any of them were injured.

Police said that just before the crash happened, a marked BRPD Ford Explorer with lights and sirens activated was headed west on Government Street. The BRPD unit entered the intersection and crashed into a Chevrolet Impala that was headed south on South Foster Drive, according to BRPD.

According to police, Chappetta was the driver of the Chevrolet Impala and died at the scene.. Two officers were taken to a hospital with injuries as a result of the crash.

Police said six additional vehicles were also struck during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

