LSU’s bands bringing Tigerama to Saenger Theater on Oct. 24

The Golden Band from Tigerland headlines LSU's top concert ensembles for the Tigerama show at...
The Golden Band from Tigerland headlines LSU's top concert ensembles for the Tigerama show at New Orleans' Saenger Theater on Tuesday (Oct. 24) at 7 p.m.(LSU Department of Bands)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Golden Band from Tigerland and other LSU music ensembles will perform at the 2023 Tigerama Show at the Saenger Theater this Tuesday night (Oct. 24) at 7 p.m.

The Tigerama program is set to include “LSU Rhapsody,” a medley that weaves together beloved LSU school songs in the style of a classic Hollywood movie score, as well as the traditional “God of our Father,” a 360-degree acoustic experience featuring the Tiger Marching Band and concert ensembles performing together.

After intermission, the Tiger Band will return to center stage to perform this year’s halftime show highlights, along with renditions of “timeless LSU school tunes.”

Supporters of LSU’s band programs also can participate in a silent auction offering unique LSU memorabilia items and experiences. Among the auction highlights are a Swarovski crystal LSU football, Golden Girl uniforms, LSU drumheads and opportunities to march with the band down Victory Hill or sit with the band during select LSU home football games.

Emceeing the New Orleans performance will be reporter-anchor Rob Masson of Fox 8, which is also a co-sponsor of Tuesday’s event. A Tigerama performance also will be held Monday (Oct. 23, 7 p.m.) at the Union Theater on LSU’s Baton Rouge campus.

Tickets for either performance are available here.

